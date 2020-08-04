2 arrested, 3 wanted for June vehicle, equipment theft in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for three people wanted for their connection to a vehicle and audio equipment theft from back in June.

According to a news release, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 truck was taken from a home in Asheville on June 23, and was later found in Buncombe County.

An investigation by detectives identified several subjects involved in the truck theft, as well as the stolen equipment.

According to the release, detectives recovered $18,000 of stolen audio equipment from inside the truck.

Two people — Matthew Kykle Berberick and Bianca Ann Forbes — were arrested in the investigation.

Berberick was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, felony alter/destroy stolen vehicle parts and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

Forbes was charged with aid and abet larceny of a motor vehicle, domestic criminal trespass and larceny of a firearm.

Three others — Coree Nathan Crook, 30, Alecia Mae Horton, 20, and Daniel Jordan Trammel, 25, are still wanted on open warrants.

Crook is wanted for felony possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and felony alter/destroy stolen vehicle parts.

Horton is wanted for conspiracy to commit felony larceny and felony alter/destroy stolen vehicle parts.

Trammel is wanted for conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or call Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.