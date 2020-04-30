2 arrested after catalytic converter stolen from vehicle in Simpsonville business parking lot

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officials arrested a man and a woman who allegedly stole a catalytic converter off of another vehicle on Monday.

According to a police department news release, a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot on Fairview Road.

Tips and leads received led officers to identify Austen Walker Capatino, 23, and Kayla Paige Kruger, 23, as the suspects in the case.

Capatino was charged with auto breaking, malicious injury to obtain non-ferrous metal and possession of burglary tools.

Kruger was charged with auto breaking.

According to the release, the suspects’ vehicle was captured on camera in the Walgreens parking lot just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said Capatino and Kruger reportedly stole the catalytic converter between 11:26-11:31 a.m.