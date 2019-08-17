2 arrested after crime spree, chase in Clemson, police say

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Police say two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of car break-ins from Stephens County to Greenville County following a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night in Clemson.

According to the Clemson Police Department, officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle around 11:30pm Thursday near downtown Clemson.

The vehicle was then chased to a dead end street when the two people inside ran from the scene, police said.

That vehicle had just been reported stolen in Clemson, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody after trying to swim away in Lake Hartwell while the second suspect was found the next morning sleeping on the balcony of a local business with a loaded gun.

Police also found a stolen vehicle near the business with identification cards belonging to one of the suspects.

Clemson Police said that vehicle had been stolen from Greenville County and had multiple items stolen from vehicle break-ins in Toccoa, Clemson, Greenville, Greenville County, and Stephens County.

30-year-old Vonnie Earl Locklear, Jr of Greenville is charged with Public Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Carrying on a Pistol, three counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, Breaking Into a Motor Vehicle, and Petit Larceny by Clemson Police. Locklear also has charges pending from Toccoa, Greenville, Greenville County, and Stephens County.

22-year-old Wallace Curt Wardlaw of Greenville is charged with Grand Larceny, Driving Without a License, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light by Clemson Police. Wardlaw also has charges pending from Toccoa and Greenville County.

Locklear and Wardlaw are both being held in the Clemson City Jail.