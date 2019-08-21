2 arrested after FBI, SLED, DHS searches in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after the FBI, SLED, and the Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants at a home and restaurant Wednesday in Greenwood County.

According to FBI spokesperson Don Wood, the search warrants were for the Dairy Queen on Highway 72 Bypass and a home on Oakmonte Circle.

Officials did not say what the search warrants were for but did say that two people were arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Columbia, Thursday.

