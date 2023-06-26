Photo of drugs and gun seized (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested after a traffic stop that happened earlier this month.

Deputies said that they pulled over a white GMC Acadia, for speeding along I-85. Upon further investigation, deputies found a plastic back with a new portable Bluetooth speaker inside of it in the back seat of the car.

Deputies said that they found 4 pounds of cocaine inside the speaker. Deputies also located a Taurus handgun inside a Gucci handbag.

Huntley Dixon and Matthew Hemmings have both been charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.