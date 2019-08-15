LIVE: Two arrested after I-85 chase ends in Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:
SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two people are in custody after a chase on I-85 ended in Spartanburg County.

Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began in Greenville County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Bolt said a suspect tried to hit a deputy with his vehicle during a traffic stop, prompting the chase.

“The pursuit entered in Spartanburg County where Spartanburg County Deputies were able to stop the vehicle on I-85 near the 67 mile marker,” Bolt said.

There’s currently a large law enforcement presence in that area.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were in custody. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 


