2 arrested after investigation into stolen goods in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nathan Fred McCall and Rachel Nichol Edmiston – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man and a woman Tuesday after searches at two addresses.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Criminal Investigations Division investigators executed two search warrants Tuesday — one at an address on Crestwood Drive in Salem and one at the Little River address — in regard to an investigation into stolen goods.

The investigation stemmed from a report of a theft of a boat and other items on Oct. 16 from Holders Landing, located at 499 Holders Landing Road.

Investigators later obtained arrest warrants against Nathan Fred McCall, 46, and Rachel Nichol Edmiston, 37, both of Walhalla, charging them with receiving stolen goods.

According to the release, Edmiston and McCall reportedly had a stolen game camera in their possession that belonged to the victim.

Both were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where they were later released after each posting $2,500 bond.

An investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories