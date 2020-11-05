2 arrested after investigation into stolen goods in Oconee Co.

Nathan Fred McCall and Rachel Nichol Edmiston – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man and a woman Tuesday after searches at two addresses.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Criminal Investigations Division investigators executed two search warrants Tuesday — one at an address on Crestwood Drive in Salem and one at the Little River address — in regard to an investigation into stolen goods.

The investigation stemmed from a report of a theft of a boat and other items on Oct. 16 from Holders Landing, located at 499 Holders Landing Road.

Investigators later obtained arrest warrants against Nathan Fred McCall, 46, and Rachel Nichol Edmiston, 37, both of Walhalla, charging them with receiving stolen goods.

According to the release, Edmiston and McCall reportedly had a stolen game camera in their possession that belonged to the victim.

Both were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where they were later released after each posting $2,500 bond.

An investigation is still underway.