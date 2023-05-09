PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens Police Department said that they arrested two people after receiving a call regarding suspicious activity on Monday.

Officers said that after investigating, they deployed a K-9 to do an air sniff, the K-9 did alert to the odor of drugs inside of the vehicle.

The male occupant was in unlawful possession of a stolen Glock 43 from Greenville County that was found on his person, he was also prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The female occupant was in possession of a trafficking-weight amount of methamphetamine and various drug and paraphernalia. The two were arrested and transported to the Pickens County Detention Center.