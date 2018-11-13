2 arrested after shooting at Nebo home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) - Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Nebo, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office.

Oakley Lynn Sparks, 37, of Memorial Park Rd. in Marion is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nicholas Cage Cordell, 23, of the same address in Marion is charged with accessory after the fact of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies were called to Mission Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 7 around 9:25 p.m.

There they found the victim, a 38-year-old Charlotte man, had been shot once in the leg.

Deputies say Sparks got into a fight with the victim at the home of a mutual acquaintance in the 4000 block of US 70 East in Nebo.

Sparks shot the victim in the leg and Cordell was there during the shooting, according to the report.

Deputies say additional charges and arrests are pending.