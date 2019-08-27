2 arrested during FBI probe in Greenwood Co. expected in court for preliminary hearing

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Two men, who were taken into custody during an FBI investigation at a Greenwood County Dairy Queen and a home last week, are set for a preliminary hearing this morning.

On Thursday, Mihir Kumar Patel and Anis Monin appeared in federal court to face charges for money laundering.

Patel and Monin were arrested in Greenwood on Wednesday on charges that date back to March 2018. There is also reportedly a question of their immigration status.

Patel and Monin remain in the Lexington County Detention Center at this time.

The pair will appear for a preliminary hearing today at 10:30 a.m.

