OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road.

During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics.

A child was also located in the residence, deputies said.

The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe place.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dexter Lamar Mathis and 43-year-old Mario Demetric Stowers. Both men resided at the address on Clearmont Road.

Mathis was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing according to deputies.

Stowers was charged with trafficking in methaphetamine and trafficking in heroin. He also remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

The OCSO said the investigation is ongoing at this time.