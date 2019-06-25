2 arrested for allegedly conspiring to defraud the SC Maritime Museum of $43K

News

by: Jan-Michael Pugh

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department – (left)Nichole Fant (Right) Brittany Pecora

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) -The Georgetown Police Department arrested two suspects who allegedly conspired to defraud the South Carolina Maritime Museum.

Authorities arrested Nichole Fant 33, of Myrtle Beach and Brittany Pecora 33 years, of Myrtle Beach. They conspired to defraud the South Carolina Maritime Museum/Harbor Historical Association of $43,838, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The South Carolina Maritime Museum/Harbor Historical Association is located within the city of Georgetown.

Authorities added that the theft occurred between March 1, 2018, and April 11, 2019. Officials stated that Fant was employed as a bookkeeper. Fant and Pecora had a bank account together and funneled the money through that bank account.

Fant has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $10,000, Forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Pecora is charged with criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store