LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate.

The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens.

Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law enforcement jurisdictions in regard to almost 50 different burglaries.

Brown and Jenkins are currently booked in the Greenville County Detention Center according to police.

They will be extradited to Laurens Detention Center following their charges in Greenville.