2 arrested for attempted break-in, shots-fired incident in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Deputies arrested two individuals Saturday in connection with an attempted vehicle break-in and shots-fired incident.

According to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Jersey Mike’s located on 802 S. Batesville Rd. in Greer around 3:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office states that two individuals tried to break into a vehicle and, once approached by the owner of the vehicle, fired shots towards to the victim. The owner of the vehicle was unharmed.

The suspects fled the scene and engaged police in a pursuit going southbound on I-85, striking another vehicle in the process. SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. After exiting at Woodruff Rd., the suspects then crashed near the Racetrack convenience store. Both were apprehended by Greenville County Deputies.