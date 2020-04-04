1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Majority Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

2 arrested for attempted break-in, shots-fired incident in Greer

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Deputies arrested two individuals Saturday in connection with an attempted vehicle break-in and shots-fired incident.

According to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Jersey Mike’s located on 802 S. Batesville Rd. in Greer around 3:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office states that two individuals tried to break into a vehicle and, once approached by the owner of the vehicle, fired shots towards to the victim. The owner of the vehicle was unharmed.

The suspects fled the scene and engaged police in a pursuit going southbound on I-85, striking another vehicle in the process. SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. After exiting at Woodruff Rd., the suspects then crashed near the Racetrack convenience store. Both were apprehended by Greenville County Deputies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories