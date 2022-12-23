Wilson Squire and Moore (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County.

Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station on Mills Gap Road.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, 26, and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar,39, both of Henderson County.

The sheriff’s office charged both Godiet Corral and Cody Wayne Dockins with murder.

Cody Wayne Dockins (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center) Godiet Corral (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals for separate charges.

Dockins was arrested Wednesday night at a home in Rutherford County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Squire was also apprehended at the Rutherford County home.

Moore was arrested Thursday by the Columbus Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Both individuals were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Squire is being held on a $250,110 bond and Moore has a $255,000 bond.