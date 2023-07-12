DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a recent Spartanburg County high school graduate.

We previously reported that 18-year-old Rashard Wright was shot at Culpepper Landing Apartments Saturday night.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the city manager for Duncan, two people have been arrested. One person was charged with murder and discharge of a firearm in the city. He was denied bond.

On Tuesday afternoon, police made another arrest connected to the shooting.

The names of the suspects were not released by the Duncan Police Department. They said releasing the names could jeopardize the investigation.

The city said that one or two more arrests are expected.

