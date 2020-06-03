2 arrested in drug operation in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that two more people were arrested in a drug operation in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the drug operation started on February 13 and agents and deputies were looking for 17 people on drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine and controlled substances, as well as one charge of distribution of fentanyl.

Sheriff’s Office officials said undercover operatives working with the sheriff’s office made controlled buys of narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said Clifford Lee Burgess, 51, of Seneca and Harold Dee Morton, 43, of Seneca, were arrested.

Burgess was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He also reportedly had an arrest warrant on charges of forgery from West Union Police Department.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday, but was released Wednesday after posting a $10,440 bond.

Morton was charged with distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on May 25, but was later released on May 26 after posting a $15,000 bond.

According to the release, the additional arrests being announced brings the total number of suspects arrested and/or have been or will be served their arrest warrants to 16.