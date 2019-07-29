2 arrested in NC for connection to ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robbery cases

(WSPA) – Officials in the Charlotte Division of the FBI announced Monday that two people were arrested in connection with the “Pink Lady Bandit” bank robberies, which included two bank robberies in North Carolina.

According to the FBI’s news release, four banks were robbed between July 20 and July 26:

July 20 – Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane in Carlisle, Pennsylvania

July 23 – M&T Bank, 19511 Camelot Drive in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

July 24 – Southern Bank, 236 West 3rd St. in Ayden, North Carolina

July 26 – BB&T, 8 Raleigh St. in Hamlet, North Carolina

Evidence gathered by the FBI, Greenville Police Depatment, the Ayden Police Department, Hamlet Police Department, Carlisle Police Department and the Delaware State Police, led agents and task force officers to identify Circe Baez as the woman who reportedly robbed at least four banks.

Additional evidence gathered by agents and officers after the BB&T robbery led them to identify Alexis Morales as Baez’s accomplice to the crimes.

On Sunday, investigators located Baez and Morales at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, located at 1408 W. Sugar Road in Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team officers took Baez and Morales into custody.

The pair were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center, where they were each being held on $4 million bond.

According to the release, they are both charged in connection with the bank robberies in Ayden and Hamlet, N.C.

Baez is also charged by the Carlisle Police Department.

Both Baez and Morales may face additional charges from other state agencies, as well as federal charges in connection to the cases.

An investigation into the robberies is ongoing.