2 arrested in shooting that left man in critical condition on Shaw St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in a Greenville Co. shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Investigators have arrested 30-year-old Randy Maurice Blassingame and 35-year-old Anthony Rashawn Jenkins after learning they fired shots at multiple people, following an altercation with individuals not believed to be associated with the gunshot victim.

Deputies said the victim suffering the gunshot wound remains in critical condition and it is unknown his relationship to the parties.

Both Blassingame and Jenkins are charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The investigation is ongoing as investigators work to determine if any other individuals are involved.