2 arrested on drug charges after home search in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were arrested on several drug charges following a report of possibly drug activity near an area middle school.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, detectives from both the sheriff’s office and the Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on North Whitted Street on Thursday after receiving complaints about drug activity across from Hendersonville Middle School.

During the search, task force detectives, Henderson County SWAT team members and K-9 units found a firearm, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

According to the release, Richard Nathaniel Pepper, 60, and Sharon Denise Waters, 57, both of Hendersonville, were each charged with felony trafficking opiates, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Pepper and Waters were both taken to the Henderson County Jail, where they each remain on $71,000 bond.

Anyone with information about illicit drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.