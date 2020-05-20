2 arrested on multiple charges after joint drug operation in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two people following a joint drug enforcement operation on Tuesday.

According to a news release, deputies from the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team, as well as the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections conducted the drug operation.

Deputies arrested Benjamin Lee and Adam Charles Durkin.

According to the release, deputies seized 356 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of fentanyl and $12,446 in cash from Lee, and 31.3 grams of marijuana, 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, 9 Alprazolam tablets, a Remington R51 .9mm handgun and $6,311 in cash from Durkin.

Lee was charged with trafficking in fentanyl by possession, trafficking in fentanyl by transportation, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II, possession with intent to sell of deliver methamphetamine, level 2 trafficking methamphetamine by possession, level 2 trafficking methamphetamine by transportation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Durkin was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule IV, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.