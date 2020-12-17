2 arrested on outstanding warrants in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two people on outstanding warrants on Dec. 16.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Angela Wamsley and Mark Alan Barnes, both of Candler, NC, on the outstanding warrants.

Wamsley was additionally charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty, unlawfully reconnecting a utility, two counts of abandonment of an animal, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

She was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where she is being held on $17,000 bond.

Barnes was additionally charged with concealing a death, two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, unlawfully reconnecting a utility, two counts of abandonment of an animal, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution for health reasons.

The SBI is assisting in the investigation.