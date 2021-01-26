2 arrested on several charges during investigation into shooting in W. Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested two men on several charges following an investigation into a shooting in West Asheville on Monday.

According to a news release, the police department received a report of a shooting on Westmore Drive at around 10:45 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, officers made contact with witnesses who said an argument occurred between two people who lived at an apartment, and during the argument a gun was fired.

Police said the bullet went through the apartment wall and into the next apartment. An adult in that apartment was home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

During the investigation, police found drugs and a firearm in the apartment, and arrested Jason Januun Gaines and Justin Jamaal Gaines.

Jason Gaines was charged with possession with intent to sell a schedule II substance. He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was later released on $25,000 bond.

Justin Gaines was found to have several warrants for his arrest related to a Sept. 26, 2020 shooting on Livingston Street.

He faces assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Justin Gaines is currently being held in the detention center on $250,000 bond.

Police said the shooting on Westmore Drive remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on the Westmore Drive shooting is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.