2 assisted living facility employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Greenville fired

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said two assisted living facility employees have been charged following the alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult in Greenville.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators have charged Diana Rochelle Garrett, 37, and Stephanie Ann Lowden, 50, for their connection with the abuse of a vulnerable adult at Rolling Green Village Memory Care Assisted Living, located at 1 Hoke Smith Boulevard.

An investigation began after deputies were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital on May 22 in regards to an 89-year-old victim who received injuries while living at the facility.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s son grew suspicious of maltreatment after he noticed injuries pop up on the victim’s body.

“At some point in time the victim’s son placed a camera in his mother’s room, and upon video review, noticed Garrett and Lowden using physical force and psychological abuse on the victim after she was resisting the staff’s demands to take a shower,” according to the release.

The video was given to investigators, who charged Garrett and Lowden with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to the release, investigators made contact with administrative staff at the facility and made them aware of the situation.

On Monday, Rolling Green Village issued a statement about the incident:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the resident affected in this situation, and their family. That resident is safe, in good health, and remains a resident at Rolling Green Village. The well-being of all we serve continues to be our highest priority.



“The employees charged in this investigation have been terminated. It’s our standard policy to conduct thorough background checks on all employees prior to hiring them. We found nothing criminal in their past.



“We have cooperated fully with the resident’s family and authorities from the day it occurred.



“We take this matter very seriously. The safety and security of residents is paramount, and we’re devasted this happened to a member of our Rolling Green Village family. In no way should this reflect the character of the professionals at our community, or the quality of the services we’ve provided over the last 30 years.” Rolling Green Village

Sheriff’s Office officials said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Lowden turned herself in to authorities Monday morning and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing at 2:30 p.m.

According to the release, Garrett has not yet been arrested.