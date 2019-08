Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two boats collided on Lake Keowee Wednesday night, causing one to sink.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services, the boats collided shortly after 9:00pm near Sugar Valley Road in Seneca.

Officials say all seven people involved have been accounted for and there were only minor injuries.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating possible hazmat issues due to the boat sinking.