2 boys found murdered inside Florida home

MELROSE, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of two boys.

The two were found dead Wednesday inside a Melrose, Florida home.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy done on Thursday confirmed the 12 and 14-year-old were murdered.

Officials said their mother and a younger sibling were inside the home at the time.

Their father is a long-distance truck driver and was on the way back to the area when he learned of his sons’ deaths.

Authorities said both parents are cooperating with investigators and aren’t considered persons of interest.

They believe it was an isolated incident.