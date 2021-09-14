2 Buncombe Co. schools have confirmed COVID-19 clusters

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Two Buncombe County schools have confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14.

North Buncombe Elementary and T.C. Roberson High School both have five lab-confirmed cases, according to the Buncombe County Health and Human Services.

The process of contact tracing was performed by BCHHS and all individuals in close contact with the clusters have been notified.

Those who have been in close contact have been given further guidance regarding testing and quarantine.

Operations at North Buncombe Elementary and T.C. Roberson High will continue as usual, according to Buncombe Co. School.