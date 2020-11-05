2 caregivers charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two Spartanburg County caregivers are now facing charges after, investigators say, they assaulted a man with special needs.

“These types of cases are hard to investigate, because you’ve got a victim that can’t help you,” Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Back in August, investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said, a 39-year-old man was physically abused while staying at a community home for adults with special needs. The facility is located in Lyman.

“I know, from personal experience, it’s hard for a family when you have to think about putting your loved one somewhere for care other than their own home,” Lt. Bobo said. “As a family member, when you put somebody in that type of facility, you’re entrusting them with their care. And when that trust is violated, it’s going to be even harder for you to leave them in that facility or seek another one.”

Two caregivers at the facility, 23-year-old Eboney Hunter and 19-year-old Tijoun Barner, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and failure to report it.

“At first, they both tried to put it on each other and deny their own involvement. As the investigation progressed, they both admitted to having assaulted this resident,” Bobo said.

Investigators say the suspects injured the victim’s left eye and ear, using a stool and a belt.

“The shift that came on after them, and noticed the victim’s injuries, needs to be commended, because they did what they were supposed to do and immediately reported it,” Lt. Bobo said.

7 News went by the facility to see if they wanted to comment on the incident, but we were asked to leave.

The facility’s corporate office sent us the following statement:

“Our family of care givers and members here at Community Options are outraged by the actions of these two individuals. The intended harm to one of our family is a violation of our trust and impacts each and every one of us. We are pleased that the authorities responded to our call immediately and took these individuals into custody.”

We spoke with folks who live nearby, and while none felt comfortable going on camera, they told us they’d had small issues with the facility in the past, but they said they’d never expected anything like this to happen.

Lt. Bobo said he’s thinking about the victim and his family.

“Not only does it affect that victim, but it affects their immediate and extended families, too,” he said. “I hope this gives them some measure of relief and, also, some sense of justice.”

Deputies told 7 News each suspect was given a $7,000 personal recognizance bond at an arraignment Wednesday night.