2 caregivers face abuse of a vulnerable adult charges in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit arrested two people following an investigation into an assault on a person at a community home for special needs.

According to a news release, Eboney Temera Faith Hunter and Tijoun Azious Barner, both of Greenville, were charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and failure to report.

Hunter and Barner were caregivers at the community home and are accused of assaulting and injuring the victim on Aug. 18.

According to the arrest warrants, Hunter is accused of injuring the victim in their left eye and Barner is accused of causing injury to the victim’s ear.

The sheriff’s office’s news release said workers on the next shift at the community home saw the victim’s injuries when they arrived for their shift and reported the incident to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Vulnerable Adult Care, who then reported it to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, both Hunter and Barner confessed to assaulting the victim with different weapons.

Hunter and Barner were arrested in Greenville on Wednesday and taken to the detention center, where they were scheduled to appear before a magistrate Wednesday night for a bond hearing.

