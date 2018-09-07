News

2 cats, dog die in fire at grooming business in Anderson

2 cats, dog die in fire at grooming business in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Centerville Fire Department officials said two cats and a dog died in a fire at a grooming business in Anderson.

According to fire department officials, Dog House Grooming, located on Jackson Street, caught on fire around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Heavy smoke was coming from the business, which is located inside an older home. 

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

Fire officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire, but said two cats and a dog -- believed to belong to the owner of the grooming business -- died in the fire.

The county fire investigator is investigating now.

The back of the building was heavily damaged.

