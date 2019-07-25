2 cell phone stores burglarized in Spartanburg, police investigating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are investigating after two cell phone stores were burglarized Thursday morning.

Police said four men broke into the first store at about 1:07 a.m. at 150 E Blackstock Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a rock had been used to break the bottom half of the front door. Officers also found an Apple watch and a phone charger laying on the sidewalk in front of the store.

The store’s owner was able to give officers surveillance video of the break in.

The video showed four men breaking into the store and cases inside the store. It also showed the men taking merchandise and money from the registers.

The owner said about $880 worth of cash and merchandise was taken from the store.

All four men were wearing hoods that covered their heads and faces.

The second burglary happened at about 8:04 a.m .at Metro PCS on E. Main Street, according to incident reports.

Officers found a brick had been used to shatter the front door.

Surveillance video showed three people broke into the store and looked for money at the sales counter.

Police said first suspect was wearing black jacket, a black pants, a blue backpack and white fabric, which covered his head and face. The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and white fabric, covering his head and face. The third suspect was wearing a black pants with three white stripes down the sides and a blue hoodie with the hood covering the top of his head.

Anyone with information regarding either incident should contact the police department.