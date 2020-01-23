2 charged after 32 dogs found in Fountain Inn home malnourished, chained up

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were arrested after 32 malnourished dogs were found on a property in Fountain Inn on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Bryson Road at around 8:30 a.m. following a request by the Laurens County Animal Control.

Sheriff’s Office officials said 32 dogs were found and a majority of the dogs were chained up, appeared to be malnourished and in poor health.

Jerry Westmoreland and Chicuan Amaker, who both lived at the home, were arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals.

“I spoke about the mistreatment of animals just last week and it is unfortunate that we are dealing with yet another case this week. For someone to treat an animal this way is absolutely despicable and the motivation is truly greed,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Laurens Animal Control has proven to be a valuable resource in these situations and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication to the animals.”