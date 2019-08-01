2 charged after a home invasion, theft in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca Police Department officials said two people were arrested following a home invasion Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, officers were called to the 300 block of Woodland Drive at around 6 a.m. in regards to several people going into a home, holding the people inside at gunpoint and firing guns in an attempt to open a safe and steal cell phones.

An investigation led investigators to identify one of the suspects, which then led them to a home on South Townville Street.

According to the release, investigators went to the home and located the two suspects — Elisha Busby and a 16-year-old male — along with other family members.

The two suspects were interviewed and the firearms used in the crime were located, as well as the cell phones that were stolen.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Columbia and Busby was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Both Busby and the juvenile were charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping, safecracking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.