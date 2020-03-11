2 charged after burglary, armed home invasion at apartment in Oconee Co.

Joshua Moore and Randy Landrum – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two men on drugs and weapons charges on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Randy Deshaun Landrum, 19, or Moore, and Joshua Wayne Moore, 18, of Duncan.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to an address on Harts Ridge Drive near Seneca at around 8 a.m. in regard to a report of a burglary and an armed home invasion at an apartment.

A resident of the apartment said two men knocked on the apartment door and when they cracked open the door, the armed men went into the apartment.

Dispatch was called about the incident and when deputies arrived on-scene they found a silver Toyota Camry near the scene.

The people inside the vehicle reportedly matched the description of the subjects involved in the burglary and the home invasion.

According to the release, deputies executed a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained three people inside, which included Landrum and Moore.

Deputies reportedly found a backpack in the vehicle that contained marijuana and two firearms.

Sheriff’s Office officials said one of the firearms — a Smith and Wesson pistol — was reported as stolen to the Pickens County Police Department on Dec. 15, 2019.

Landrum and Moore were arrested and were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to sheriff’s office news release, they were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center. They were later released after posting a $15,000 bond.

The person driving the vehicle was reportedly released at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation and ask that anyone with information on the burglary or the armed home invasion is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.