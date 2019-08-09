2 charged after drugs found during home search in Anderson Co.

Donnie Turner and Stephanie Barrett – Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two people after drugs were found during a home search Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, deputies and detectives with the Special Investigations Division executed a narcotics search at a home on Q Street.

A search warrant was obtained during an ongoing investigation surrounding the sale of illegal drugs from the home.

Once inside the home, deputies found approximately 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Two suspects — identified as Donnie Turner and Stephanie Barrett — were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.