2 charged after shooting in parking lot at Haywood Mall in Greenville

(Left to right) Allen Austin, Tyler Floyd – Courtesy of the Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department said two men were charged following a shooting in a parking garage at Haywood Mall Saturday.

We reported earlier that the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the parking garage near Dillard’s.

Police said one person involved in the shooting was grazed by a bullet, but said the injury was considered to be minor and they were not taken to a hospital. No injuries to anyone who was near the scene have been reported at this time.

On Monday, police said investigators charged Tyler Dejuan Steven Floyd, 22, of Taylors, and Allen Dashaun Austin, 21, of Greenville.

According to an arrest warrant, Austin got in an argument with the victim and his brother at Footlocker inside the mall, followed the victim through Dillards and into the parking lot.

Austin then reportedly got a firearm from a vehicle and shot several rounds at the victim, hitting the victim at least once in the right side of the head.

Floyd also reportedly discharged a firearm in the parking lot, hitting a windshield of an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Floyd was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits and malicious damage.

Austin is still wanted on active warrants for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.