2 charged after shooting on Hwy 221 South in Laurens Co., sheriff’s office says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said two men were charged following a shooting Monday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a call for service on Highway 221 South near the Hot Spot gas station at around 11:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived on-scene, deputies found a motorcyclist with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim and another person gave deputies a description of the suspects’ vehicle involved in the shooting, and located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

Following an investigation, the subjects were taken into custody and charged with the shooting of the motorcyclist.

The driver of the vehicle — Taliaferro Cunningham — was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Austin William McDonald was identified as the person who shot at the motorcyclist and was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both Cunningham and McDonald were taken to the Johnson Detention Center.