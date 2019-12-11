2 charged following deadly fire at abandoned home in Seneca

(Left to right) Daniel Falu and Karissa Davis

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were charged following a deadly fire in Seneca last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a structure fire was reported on Nov. 26 on Lonsdale Street.

Seneca Fire crews discovered during an investigation the remains of a man, who was later identified as Seth Jacob Gaunt, 27, of Seneca.

On Nov. 27, an autopsy confirmed that Gaunt died from smoke and soot inhalation, as well as thermal injuries.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Seneca Fire Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, conducted an ongoing investigation into Gaunts death.

Tips and leads called in to the sheriff’s office led to the arrests of Karissa Jane Davis, 27, and Daniel T. Falu — aka Solomon Ezra and Solomon Kenzo — 41, of Seneca.

Davis was charged with voluntary manslaughter and Falu was charged with voluntary manslaughter and obstructing justice.