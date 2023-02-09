RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Deputies performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient.

EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation.

Detectives immediately discovered the two inmates responsible for the possession and distribution of the controlled substance.

The inmates were charged with furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate and possession of a controlled substance within a jail.

Rutherford Police Department and Fire and Rescue also assisted deputies with the incident.