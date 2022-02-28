MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people in connection to a house break-in in Marion.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Feb. 5, a Marion man reported his residence on Lukin St. had been broken into and items were stolen. On Feb. 10, detectives with the sheriff’s office located numerous items of property stolen from the Lukin St. address at the suspect’s residence.

53-year-old Johnny Junior Morgan and 49-year-old Julie Crisp, both of Marion, were both charged in this case, MCSO said.

They were both charged with felonious breaking or entering, felonious larceny after breaking or entering and felonious possession of stolen property, deputies said. They were both given a $60,000 secured bond.