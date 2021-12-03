2 charged in W.E. Willis grocery story kidnapping to be sentenced

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people charged in a 2018 robbery and shooting will be sentenced on Friday. The sentencing for Jermaine Williams and Mark Wright will take place Friday morning at the Greenville County Courthouse.

We previously reported the robbery, kidnapping, and shooting case that happened in September 2018. On Sept. 25, masked men ambushed Warren Willis as he left the W.E. Willis Grocery store on Highway 414.

Deputies say Willis was bound with zip ties, kidnapped and taken to his home on Sweetgum Road. The men traveled to the store in a stolen truck, according to deputies.

The suspects parked the stolen truck on Howard Drive and walked half a mile to the business and waited for Warren Willis to exit the store. When Willis walked out, the suspects brutally attacked him – binding him with zip ties and loading him into the backseat of Willis’ car, according to the sheriff.

Willis was taken to his home where deputies say the suspects also bound Willis’ wife. The suspects beat the couple for 30 to 40 minutes, according to deputies.

Mrs. Willis was shot and stabbed following the torture, deputies say. The suspects left in Willis’ vehicle after ransacking the couple’s home and stealing cash.

Six others have been charged in connection with the case. Williams and Wright will be sentenced on Friday.

Jermaine Bernard Williams, 38, is charged with:

first degree burglary

first degree assault and battery

two counts of kidnapping

third degree arson

criminal conspiracy

grand larceny over $10,000

two counts of armed robbery

Mark Alan Wright, 49, of Travelers Rest has been charged with:

2 counts of kidnapping

arson 3rd degree

criminal conspiracy

2 counts of armed robbery

possession of weapon during violent crime

attempted murder

assault and battery-1st degree

burglary -1st degree