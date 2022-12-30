MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were charged with attempted murder after firing multiple shots at a home a few months ago.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson with first-degree attempted murder.

Deputies said on Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds into their home while they sleep.

Several high-powered rifle casings and projectiles were recovered from the scene.

Investigators said evidence led them to Basquez’s residence in Longview where a rifle and ammunition suspected to be used in the shooting were seized.

Both men were apprehended and taken into custody.