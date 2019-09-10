2 charged with breaking into dozens of vehicles in Clemson, police say

Anija Walker (left) and Jamerio Groves (right) (From: Clemson Police Department)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after police say they broke into over two dozen vehicles and stole one at an apartment complex in Clemson.

According to the Clemson Police Department, 25 vehicles were broken into and one was stolen at The Ridge apartments off of Issaqueena Trail on August 27.

19-year-old Jamerio Shiyiem Groves and 27-year-old Anija Davonnte Walker, both of Anderson, are each charged with 23 counts of Breaking and Entering into an Auto, four counts of Petit Laceny, and Grand Larceny by Clemson Police.

Police said similar break-ins happened in Pendleton the same night.

A week later, police said deputies in Anderson County found Groves and Walker breaking into vehicles there.

Investigators said they recovered the stolen vehicle in Anderson County.

Groves and Walker are both being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on $120,000 bond.