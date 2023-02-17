GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Austin Ellenburg and Christopher Scott Vaughn with breaking into motor vehicles and larceny.

Deputies said a resident alerted authorities after seeing the two men on camera in the Saddle Hill and Broken Ridge neighborhoods.

The suspects attempted to flee the scene but deputies were able to stop them with the use of spike strips.

The sheriff’s office recovered several items from the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone that notices something missing should contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and file a report.

Vaughn was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody.

Deputies said more charges may come as the investigation continues.