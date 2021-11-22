2 charged with child abuse in McDowell Co.

Michael Cunningham and Shelby Weathers, of Nebo, have been charged with child abuse. (McDowell Co. Detention Center)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection to a child abuse case in McDowell County.

In September, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports that the couple had abused a child between 7 and 16 years of age.

29-year-old Michael Allen Cunningham, of Nebo, has been charged with Felonious Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. 37-year-old Shelby Nicole Weathers, of Nebo, has been charged with Felonious Negligent Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Felonious Accessory After the Fact, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Cunningham was given a $200,000 secured bond and Weathers was given a $75,000 secured bond.

McDowell County DSS and South Mountains Children’s Advocacy Center assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.