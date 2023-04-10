MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested on theft charges when attempting to flee a McDowell County business.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said on March 28th, they responded to a possible larceny in progress at Crisp Inc. located on Lake James Road.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted two men attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found several stolen items from the business and methamphetamine.

All stolen items were returned to the company.

Deputies identified the suspects as 46-year-old Michael Robert Whitson and 44-year-old Michael Dale Honeycutt.

Both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods and larceny.

They were both booked into custody on a $50,000 bond.