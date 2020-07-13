2 children diagnosed with rare syndrome tied to Coronavirus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After two children in South Carolina were diagnosed with a syndrome linked to COVID-19 over the weekend, 7 News spoke with local doctors about what you need to know to protect your children.

“Parents being able to protect their children from acquiring COVID is the first line of defense,” Dr. Robin LaCroix, with Prisma Health, said.

Two children were diagnosed with Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, and doctors with Prisma Health say it occurs during or after exposure to the Coronavirus.

“The child has had a COVID infection, the child has antibodies which is evidence of having a prior infection because we know that people can have a COVID infection with minimum to no symptoms,” LaCroix said. “And there is within a time frame of approximately four weeks that this is presenting.”

LaCroix told 7 News that children do not have to have pre-existing conditions to develop it.

Some things you should be on the lookout for are abdominal pain, neck pain, vomiting, low blood pressure, red lips and tongue, and fatigue among a list of other symptoms.

“There’s high fever. The fever persists for a period of time. There are rash, there are red eyes,” she said. “The children often have diarrhea, other symptoms. There’s often swelling of the hands and feet.”

While both children who were diagnosed with the syndrome in South Carolina are under the age of 10, it’s unclear at this time if a certain group is more susceptible to the syndrome than others.

As far as treatment of the syndrome goes, LaCroix said steroids have been a popular choice, and she said doctors will monitor children’s hearts after they’re diagnosed.

“Supporting them with both their electrolytes and supporting their blood pressures,” LaCroix said.

The syndrome is considered very rare and Dr. LaCroix said, for the most part, children recover completely; but she said parents should still do what they can to protect their children, which means protecting themselves.

“Those are the simple measures, like being sure that you’re using avoidance of big crowds, social distancing, being able to mask, hand hygiene–which is very key for children,” she said.

If you believe your child has been exposed to COVID-19 and is showing any symptoms of MIS-C, you’re urged to seek medical attention right away.