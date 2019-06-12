2 churches vandalized in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic via WCMH_1555071161505.JPG.jpg

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for church vandalisms in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Hepsibah Baptist Church on June 2 following a report of the church being vandalized with “satanic graffiti and emblems.”

On Tuesday, The Graveyard at Friendship United Methodist was also reportedly vandalized with over 20 headstones being out of their proper places.

Anyone with information on either church vandalism is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store