2 churches vandalized in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for church vandalisms in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Hepsibah Baptist Church on June 2 following a report of the church being vandalized with “satanic graffiti and emblems.”

On Tuesday, The Graveyard at Friendship United Methodist was also reportedly vandalized with over 20 headstones being out of their proper places.

Anyone with information on either church vandalism is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372).