2 coronavirus deaths bring Georgia’s statewide toll to 3

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Sinn Fein Society members Bill Bradley, center, and John Lowenthal, right, walk the St. Patrick’s Day parade route in downtown Savannah, Ga, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. Last week Savannah’s mayor announced the city’s 196-year-old St. Patrick’s Day parade was called off due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that two women ages 42 and 69 died in Dougherty County from illness linked to the new virus.

A news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health said both women had prior medical conditions.  Meanwhile, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced he’s going into self quarantine for two week.

Duncan said it’s a precaution because he was exposed to an unnamed state senator who tested positive for the coronavirus.  

Total confirmed COVID-19 infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health have reached 197.

