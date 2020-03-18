1  of  25
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Bethlehem Baptist Church - Roebuck Calumet Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Ridgeville Baptist Church-Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

2 coronavirus deaths bring Georgia’s statewide toll to 3

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at a southwest Georgia hospital say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

Dr. Steven Kitchen of Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital announced the new deaths Wednesday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health reached 197.

Dougherty County has seven reported infections, making it one of the hardest hit counties outside metro Atlanta.

A large outdoor music festival in Atlanta has been postponed until fall, joining Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Masters golf tournament and other large-scale events sidelined by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

