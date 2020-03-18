2 coronavirus deaths bring Georgia’s statewide toll to 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at a southwest Georgia hospital say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

Dr. Steven Kitchen of Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital announced the new deaths Wednesday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health reached 197.

Dougherty County has seven reported infections, making it one of the hardest hit counties outside metro Atlanta.

A large outdoor music festival in Atlanta has been postponed until fall, joining Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Masters golf tournament and other large-scale events sidelined by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.